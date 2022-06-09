Lightning Rule Brayden Point OUT for Game 5

After some optimism that the Tampa Bay Lightning would have one of their better players back tonight for Game 5 against the New York Rangers, it will not happen. According to team beat writer Chris Krenn, head coach Jon Cooper ruled Brayden Point out for the series shifting game in New York.

#Bolts Cooper on Brayden Point's Game 5 status: "Point's not playing tonight."#TBLvsNYR — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) June 9, 2022

Point hasn’t played since suffering the lower-body injury in Game 7 of the first round when Tampa defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Point skated by himself before Game 2 and has been lightly practicing with the team. While the forward’s recent participation is a definite stride in the right direction, it remains unclear if he will make it back this season.

The 26-year-old had 28 goals and 58 points during the regular season and two markers and two assists in seven playoff games before the injury.

