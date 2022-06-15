Lightning Strikes Twice, Lightning vs. Avalanche GM1 Best Player Props

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to make history with a third straight Stanley Cup win, while the Colorado Avalanche are looking to prove that they can finally get it done.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals goes down at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Nikita Kucherov Over 3.5 Shots (+135)

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in shots and shots per game with 60 and 3.53. He’s been cementing himself as one of the best players in the world through these playoffs, scoring seven goals and 23 points in 17 games.

The Avalanche have been stingy with allowing shots, limiting opponents to 28.2 per game. However, the Lightning will look to test Colorado’s weakness in the net in Game 1. Expect Kucherov to lead that effort, playing on the first line and first power-play unit. Over six games against the New York Rangers, Kucherov has averaged 4.6 shots a game. In four games against the Florida Panthers, he averaged 3.5, and in seven against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3.29.

At +135, the plus-money has a lot of value for Kucherov to go over 3.5 shots in Game 1.

Andrei Vasilevskiy Over 32.5 Saves (-110)

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been solid for the Lightning, putting up a .928 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average. He’s averaging 29.53 saves per game and has faced some excellent offenses. However, the Avs will be his most formidable challenge yet.

Colorado averages a whopping 40.7 shots per game and converts 4.64 into goals. The Avalanche have been solid at both ends of the ice, but their offense has been the overwhelming threat. Expect the Avs to test Vasilevskiy from puck drop to final whistle, but the Russian netminder will stand tall for most of the onslaught. The Lightning may not be able to beat Colorado in Game 1, they might even get blown out, but Vasilevskiy will see his fair share of shots against and pick up a lot of saves. Through 17 playoff games, Vasilevskiy has gone over this number nine times.

At -110, Vasilevskiy likely goes over 32.5 saves in Game 1.