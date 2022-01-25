Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov enters COVID-19 protocol

The Athletic’s Joe Smith reports that Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

UPDATE: Nikita Kucherov has entered COVID protocol — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) January 25, 2022

Kucherov missed a stretch from October 16 to January 6 this season due to a lower-body injury. However, he’s still managed to score five goals and 12 assists in only 11 games. On January 11, Kucherov put home a hat-trick and has four goals and seven assists in six games.

He also missed the entire 2020-21 regular season. Kucherov returned for the playoffs that year, put up 32 points in 23 games, and helped Tampa Bay win back-to-back Stanley Cups. His last full regular season was 2018-19, where he scored 41 goals and 87 assists in 82 games. Kucherov won the Hart Memorial Trophy that year.

Tampa Bay is tied for first in the Eastern Conference, with Florida at 63 points. However, the Lightning have played one more game than the Panthers.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Lightning are +700 to win the Stanley Cup, trailing only the Avalanche at +450. Tampa Bay’s next game is Wednesday against the Devils.