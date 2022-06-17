Lightning vs. Avalanche Best Stanley Cup Final Game Props
Grant White
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is in the books. The Colorado Avalanche got an early lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning and held on for a dramatic 4-3 overtime win, staking themselves to a 1-0 series lead. The Avs recorded three goals at five-on-five, their fifth straight game with at least that many tallies. Early scoring has been a theme for the Avalanche this postseason, leaving an edge on some notable game props.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Time of First Goal 0:01-8:59 -130
Offense remains a priority for the Avs, and that’s reflected in their metrics from Game 1. Colorado attempted 13 high-danger and 27 scoring opportunities at five-on-five, out-chacing the Bolts in both categories. The Avs came flying out of the gates, attempting four quality chances and eight scoring opportunities in the first, leading to a goal at the 7:47 mark and a 3-1 lead at the end of the first. That was the seventh time over the past nine games in which a goal was scored before the 9:00 mark of the period.
The Lightning had more modest scoring metrics in Wednesday’s affair, but their skill players proved too much for Avs’ goalie Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper finished the game with an 87.0% save percentage, allowing three goals on 23 shots. That’s par for the course for Tampa over their past four games, recording three or more goals in three of those contests and scoring on 10.7% of shots.
Tampa had no answer for Colorado’s offense, with the Avs ending Game 1 with 38 shots on target and the bulk of their offense coming in the first period. That should be the case again on Saturday night, with one of these teams finding the back of the net within the first 8:59 of the game.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Both Teams to Score in the First +180
The two-time defending champion Lightning are gifted offensively, and that’s illustrated across their metrics this postseason. Tampa is averaging 10.8 high-danger and 25.5 scoring chances per game, putting themselves among the elite producing teams in the postseason. Still, that hasn’t had a substantive carryover to output, with the Lightning scoring on just 7.4% of their shots. That ranks them eighth among playoff teams and puts the Lightning behind their regular-season average of 9.5%. Although Tampa can beat teams with defense, their offense should have more luck with scoring over their coming games.
Colorado is cut from a similar cloth, amplifying its production metrics this postseason. The Avs are averaging 27.7 scoring chances and 10.5 high-danger chances per game, above their respective regular-season averages of 23.8 and 9.0. That’s led to increased output, with the Avs scoring 4.6 goals per game through their first 15 playoff games.
Scoring has come early and often in Avs’ games, which was evident in the series opener on Wednesday. Colorado has proved this is their postseason standard, maintaining their gaudy offensive metrics through the Stanley Cup Final. As we saw in Game 1, the Lightning can skate with the Avalanche and are due for increased output. That should lead to another entertaining first period, with both teams finding the back of the net in Game 2.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.