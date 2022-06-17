Lightning vs. Avalanche Best Stanley Cup Final Game Props

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is in the books. The Colorado Avalanche got an early lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning and held on for a dramatic 4-3 overtime win, staking themselves to a 1-0 series lead. The Avs recorded three goals at five-on-five, their fifth straight game with at least that many tallies. Early scoring has been a theme for the Avalanche this postseason, leaving an edge on some notable game props.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Time of First Goal 0:01-8:59 -130

Offense remains a priority for the Avs, and that’s reflected in their metrics from Game 1. Colorado attempted 13 high-danger and 27 scoring opportunities at five-on-five, out-chacing the Bolts in both categories. The Avs came flying out of the gates, attempting four quality chances and eight scoring opportunities in the first, leading to a goal at the 7:47 mark and a 3-1 lead at the end of the first. That was the seventh time over the past nine games in which a goal was scored before the 9:00 mark of the period.

The Lightning had more modest scoring metrics in Wednesday’s affair, but their skill players proved too much for Avs’ goalie Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper finished the game with an 87.0% save percentage, allowing three goals on 23 shots. That’s par for the course for Tampa over their past four games, recording three or more goals in three of those contests and scoring on 10.7% of shots.

Tampa had no answer for Colorado’s offense, with the Avs ending Game 1 with 38 shots on target and the bulk of their offense coming in the first period. That should be the case again on Saturday night, with one of these teams finding the back of the net within the first 8:59 of the game.