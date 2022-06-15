Lightning vs. Avalanche Best Stanley Cup Final Game Props

There’s no overstating the importance of each matchup in a seven-game series, especially with the Stanley Cup on the line. The puck drops on Game 1 between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, and we’re expecting both teams to be at their best as they face off for hockey’s Holy Grail. The Lightning won four straight and ten of their past 12 to reach the final, while the Avs have gone 12-2. That makes for must-see TV, so here are some game props to match in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Time of First Goal 9:00-60:00 -105

The Lightning have ridden a defensive wave to their third straight Cup Final, thwarting high-powered offenses and getting the most out of Andrei Vasilevskiy. With Tampa Bay holding an enormous advantage between the pipes, the Avalanche will want to avoid getting into a run-and-gun style of game, which could lead to a slow start on Wednesday.

Almost no one is beating Vasilevskiy at five-on-five in these playoffs. The Russian netminder has limited opponents to one or fewer goals at five-on-five in nine of their last 11 games, resulting in a 93.9% save percentage. Teams have had more success across all strengths; still, goals aren’t easy to come by. Vasilevskiy is stopping 92.9% of shots overall in the postseason, including 95.5% over his past four.

Avalanche goalies have been less reliable, but the team has been effective at limiting scoring in the first period. Colorado has given up just one first-period goal over their past three outings, preferring to play a neutralizing brand of hockey at five-on-five instead of pushing the pace offensively. We’re anticipating a similar game plan against the Bolts as Colorado looks to insulate their perceived disadvantage in the net.

Only one goal was scored in the first period across Tampa’s last four games, a similar trend to what we’ve seen from the Avs. Goals won’t come easily in the final, particularly in the first 8:59 of Game 1.