Lightning vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Game 5 Best Player Props

The champagne is already on ice. The Colorado Avalanche used a dominant overtime effort in Game 4 to back the Tampa Bay Lightning into a 3-1 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. That means the Avalanche have three games to close out the series and secure their first cup since 2001. Ideally, that comes Friday night at home, but we should expect the two-time defending champions to offer some resistance. Both teams need their best players to shine, and that’s reflected in the player props at BetMGM.

Cale Makar – Over 0.5 Points (-240)

One award likely isn’t enough for Avs defenseman Cale Makar. The former first-round selection is fresh off his Norris Trophy win and is the odds-on favorite to claim the Conn Smythe trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs. Makar has been a critical cog in the Avalanche machine this season, and he should continue his run into Game 5.

The Bolts managed to keep Makar off the scoresheet in Game 1, but the 23-year-old has tormented them over the past three games. Over that stretch, Makar has recorded two goals and three assists, directing 14 shots on target. His success is validated in his advanced metrics, as Makar rates as one of the top skaters in the playoffs.

Makar leads the postseason in scoring and high-danger chances, resulting in a 64.2% expected goals-for rating. Still, his actual mark of 63.0% is short of expected, implying we could see his onslaught continue throughout the final.

Backing Makar to eclipse 0.5 comes at a steep price, but as we’ve seen throughout the postseason, the Avs rely on their stud d-man to drive scoring on the backend. If the Avs hope to close things out at home, they’ll need another elite effort from Makar.