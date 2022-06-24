Lightning vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Game 5 Best Player Props
Grant White
The champagne is already on ice. The Colorado Avalanche used a dominant overtime effort in Game 4 to back the Tampa Bay Lightning into a 3-1 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. That means the Avalanche have three games to close out the series and secure their first cup since 2001. Ideally, that comes Friday night at home, but we should expect the two-time defending champions to offer some resistance. Both teams need their best players to shine, and that’s reflected in the player props at BetMGM.
Cale Makar – Over 0.5 Points (-240)
One award likely isn’t enough for Avs defenseman Cale Makar. The former first-round selection is fresh off his Norris Trophy win and is the odds-on favorite to claim the Conn Smythe trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs. Makar has been a critical cog in the Avalanche machine this season, and he should continue his run into Game 5.
The Bolts managed to keep Makar off the scoresheet in Game 1, but the 23-year-old has tormented them over the past three games. Over that stretch, Makar has recorded two goals and three assists, directing 14 shots on target. His success is validated in his advanced metrics, as Makar rates as one of the top skaters in the playoffs.
Makar leads the postseason in scoring and high-danger chances, resulting in a 64.2% expected goals-for rating. Still, his actual mark of 63.0% is short of expected, implying we could see his onslaught continue throughout the final.
Backing Makar to eclipse 0.5 comes at a steep price, but as we’ve seen throughout the postseason, the Avs rely on their stud d-man to drive scoring on the backend. If the Avs hope to close things out at home, they’ll need another elite effort from Makar.
Artturi Lehkonen – Over 0.5 Points (-105)
Nearly every over on the player prop market comes as chalk; however, Artturi Lehkonen’s prop is noteworthy because he’s the only Avalanche player to have the over at an underdog price. When reconciling his advanced metrics with the betting market, there’s no reason to pass up this implied value.
Lehkonen has been a significant contributor for Colorado throughout the playoffs. The trade deadline acquisition from the Montreal Canadiens has been impactful from the start, tied for seventh on the team in scoring while skating on the powerplay and penalty kill units.
His responsible two-way play drives Lehkonen’s success. He ranks sixth on the team with a 63.6% scoring chance rating and seventh in high-danger opportunity rating at 60.7%. Lehkonen’s made the most of those chances, recording seven goals and six assists, with seven of those points coming across the past seven outings.
Part of the appeal with Lehkonen is that he skates on the Avalanche’s top powerplay unit with Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog. Colorado is doing just fine when it comes to scoring at five-on-five, but their powerplay is on another level. The Avs are clipping at a 34.5% rate on the man advantage, and Lehkonen is getting a piece of the action.
Powerplay time notwithstanding, Lehkonen is a threat every time he steps on the ice, with ten of his 13 points coming at five-on-five. Although he’s not the most attractive name available, the price on him making it over 0.5 points isn’t worth passing up.
