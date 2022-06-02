The Tampa Bay Lightning showed a little bit of rust as the New York Rangers scored four unanswered goals to win their seventh straight home game.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final goes down at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Will Both Teams Score One or More Goals in the First Period: Yes (+200) The Rangers and Lightning combined for eight goals in Game 1, and both found the back of the net in the first (and second) periods. In the first period, Chris Kreider opened the scoring for New York, and Steven Stamkos drew even for Tampa Bay. Frank Vatrano and Ondrej Palat did the same dance 42 seconds apart in the second frame. Both teams are more likely to score in the second period, but those odds aren’t as juicy. If you’d prefer a bet on the second period, it’s +145. However, the Rangers have 15 first-period goals in 15 games, while the Lightning have 11 in 12 games. Tampa Bay failed to score in the opening frame twice against the Toronto Maple Leafs and twice against the Florida Panthers, while New York didn’t score in the first period twice against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but only once against the Carolina Hurricanes. Judging by the numbers, the Lightning are less likely to score in the first period than the Rangers, but Tampa Bay will have to come out strong for Game 2 now that they’re down 1-0 in the series. At +200, there is value on both teams opening Game 2 with a goal. Which Team Will Be the First to Reach 3 Goals (regular time only): Lightning (+125)

Tampa Bay got smoked in the second half of Game 1. The score was even at two goals apiece when Filip Chytil put home two in a row. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad scored two more for the Rangers in the third. Four unanswered goals have to be lingering in the back-to-back champions’ minds. The Lightning have yet to lose two in a row these playoffs and didn’t in the previous two postseason runs, so don’t expect them to start now.

Expect Tampa Bay to start the game with a goal and continue pushing until they send a message to the Rangers. Nobody should expect the Stanley Cup champions to be an easy out, and the Bolts have already shown their resilience in these playoffs. At +125 and under the assumption that the Lightning will win Game 2 (-125), it’s a good bet that they hit the three-goal mark first.