Lightning vs. Rangers NHL Best Bets: Bolts Bounce Back

The New York Rangers will host Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning from Madison Square Garden.

Tampa Bay Lightning (-134) vs New York Rangers (+112) Total: 5.5 (O+100/U-122)

The New York Rangers kicked off the Eastern Conference Finals with a bang on Wednesday night, defeating the Lightning 6-2 thanks to a pair of goals from Filip Chytil. The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions had been off for nine days prior to Game 1, and they likely showed some rust in that contest as a result.

At the same time, the Rangers probably haven’t been given the respect they deserve with Igor Shesterkin getting a lot of the credit surrounding the team, but this roster has star power and figures out ways to win, it’s not a one-man show. The Rangers looked more prepared for Game 1 of this series but with how battle-tested this Lightning roster is, it’s hard to read that much into one poor result in a seven-game series.

The Lightning are set to enter this Game 2 as favorites and that shouldn’t be a surprise as they were made a sizable favorite to win this series. Andrei Vasilevskiy and some of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s star players didn’t perform up to expectations in Game 1. This group of talented players has been exceptional at bouncing back after a tough loss during their last three playoff runs. As a result, you should likely expect a lot more from the Lightning in this Game 2 and look towards them on the moneyline which is priced at a solid price of -134.

It’s interesting to note here that the total for this Game 2 is currently set at 5.5 goals even after seeing the teams combine for eight goals in Game 1. That really tells you all you need to know about how this series was viewed headed in. If you look at Vasilevskiy’s numbers coming off a loss, you know it’s going to be as difficult as ever to score on the big Russian netminder tonight. Game 1 of this series should likely be viewed as a mirage and shouldn’t dictate how the rest of the series will play out. The Lightning and Panthers series, one that was projected to be a high-scoring, didn’t see a lot of goals scored. Expect that this series will play out similarly, except with better goaltending. The under 5.5 is currently priced at -130 and there’s not a ton of value in that number, but it’s still nice enough to warrant consideration here tonight in Game 2.

Best Bets for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Lightning moneyline (-137), Under 5.5 (-130)