Lightning vs. Rangers Player Props: Shesterkin to See a Lot of Action

Game 1 did not go down the way the Tampa Bay Lightning expected. It didn’t turn out the way most of us expected, but both player props came through in the Eastern Conference Final’s opening matchup. Chris Kreider was an anytime goalscorer opening the game with the New York Rangers’ first goal, and Victor Hedman put three shots on the net for the Bolts.

Here are a couple of player props to watch when the Lightning and Rangers face off for Game 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

Igor Shesterkin (Rangers) Over 29.5 Saves (-125) Igor Shesterkin leads all goalies with 511 saves in the postseason. He also has the highest save percentage at .929. The Rangers have allowed the third-most shots against per game at 38.9, which is the highest of the remaining teams. Furthermore, in Game 1 of the series Tampa Bay peppered the New York net with 39 shots, 37 of which Shesterkin turned away. Throughout this postseason, the Lightning have averaged 31.7 shots per game. Through 15 playoff games, Shesterkin has failed to make more than 29.5 saves just three times and only twice across full games. He has surpassed this mark six straight times. The Lightning will be desperate to draw even in the series, so expect Shesterkin to see many pucks come his way on Friday. At -125, Shesterkin is a good bet to hit 29.5 saves in Game 2. Victor Hedman (Lightning) Over 2.5 Shots (-175)

It worked for us in Game 1, so why not run it back for Game 2. Victor Hedman is tied for third in playoff scoring among defensemen with two goals and ten points in 12 games. However, Hedman is second on the Bolts with an average of 3.50 shots per game, exactly one more shot than he needs to hit this prop.

The Rangers allowed 39 shots in Game 1 and, as detailed above, have allowed the third-most shots against per game at 38.9. Hedman put three shots on net in Game 1, and there is no reason to doubt he’ll do it again in Game 2.

Hedman quarterbacks the first powerplay unit and is second on the team with 39 total shots. At -175, Hedman should go over 2.5 shots in Game 2.