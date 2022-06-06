Lightning Won't Have Brayden Point Tuesday for Game 4

Despite participating in today’s optional practice, Brayden Point will not lace ’em up for Game 4 against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper made the call more than 24 hours before his team looks to tie the Eastern Conference Finals at two games a piece.

Brayden Point won’t play in Game 4 tomorrow, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. But he will skate again today. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 6, 2022

Point hasn’t played since Game 7 of the first round when the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa’s third-round 2014 draft pick suffered a leg injury he tried to play through for a few shifts against Toronto three weeks ago but is not quite ready to get back into game action.

Point skating by himself before Game 2 and lightly practicing with the team on Monday are definite strides in the right direction to a return before the postseason is over.

The 26-year-old had 28 goals and 58 points during the regular season and two markers and two assists in seven playoff games before the injury.

The Lightning trail New York 2-1 in the series after a big third-period comeback last night to get their first “W” of the conference finals. Steve Stamkos tied it early in the final frame, and Ondrej Palat avoided a 3-0 Rangers set advantage by scoring with 42 seconds left in regulation.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa as big -176 home moneyline favorites tomorrow night. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs are slight dogs to win the series at +120.