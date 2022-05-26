Lightning's Brayden Point Absent from Thursday's Practice

As the Tampa Bay Lightning wait for their Eastern Conference Finals opponent to be decided, the club continues to deal with the uncertainty surrounding the status of injured forward Brayden Point.

According to Lightning beat writer Joe Smith, Point remained absent from Thursday’s practice due to a lower-body injury.

Don’t see Brayden Point at @TBLightning practice. They’re back on ice after two day break. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) May 26, 2022

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in Tampa Bay’s Game 7 opening-round victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and has not played since.

While Jon Cooper’s squad was able to sweep the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in round two, Point’s return would be a welcome sight. In 74 career postseason games, the Calgary native has recorded 38 goals and 39 assists (77 points), proving himself to be among the game’s most clutch playoff performers.

Tampa Bay will face the winner of the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes series (tied 2-2). Game 5 of that battle goes tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lightning holding the second-best Stanley Cup odds at +250.