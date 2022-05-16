Lightning's Brayden Point Doubtful for Game 1 vs. Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Smith reports that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point is doubtful for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers.

Jon Cooper said Brayden Point is doubtful for Game 1 but is day to day after. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) May 16, 2022

The first game of the series is scheduled for Tuesday in Sunrise. After awkwardly twisting his leg, Point left Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He immediately hit the ice in pain and had trouble finishing his shift. Point tried to re-enter the game, but the pain was too much for him to work through. He seems to have injured his groin or knee, but it’s officially being called a lower-body injury.

Through the first round of these playoffs, Point had two goals and two assists in seven games. He had 28 goals and 58 points during the regular season in 66 games.

Florida and Tampa Bay met four times in the regular season, with the Panthers outscoring the Lightning 19-15. In the past 52 meetings between the two teams, the favorite is 35-7.

