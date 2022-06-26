Lightning's Brayden Point Remains Out of Game 6 vs. Avs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to their Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that there would be no lineup adjustments ahead of Game 6 on home ice, meaning Brayden Point would not suit up on Sunday.

Point suffered a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the Lightning’s opening-round win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since then, the 26-year-old has appeared in two games against the Colorado Avalanche, taking on a diminished role with the team. Evidently, the Bolts would prefer to have him at full health before Point re-joins the lineup.

Point’s absence has precipitated some juggling in the top six. Ondrej Palat is skating on the top line next to Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, with Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Alex Killorn manning the second unit.

The Lightning are priced as slight home underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook, entering Sunday’s must-win Game 6 as -105 dark horses.