MacKinnon Leads Conn Smythe Race Through 2 Rounds

With only four teams remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, we’re getting a better idea of which players are in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has the highest remaining player odds to win the coveted award at +400, followed by his teammate Cale Makar at +460 and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers at +650.

MacKinnon doesn’t have the point totals that some of the Oilers’ core does, but he’s still a difference-maker with 13 points in ten postseason games.

Makar and MacKinnon share the team lead in points, but you can certainly make the argument that the defenseman has been the more impactful player for the Avalanche through the first two rounds. The Norris Trophy contender has played more than 26:39 in each of the team’s past four games and has been a plus five over that stretch. It’s not without precedence that a defenseman who plays that amount of minutes can win the award. Look no further than Victor Hedman during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2020 run.

However, a forward has won the award six times over the last ten years, which explains why five forwards are currently represented in the top ten favorites.

If you’re looking outside the top ten for value, two names immediately jump off the page, Mike Smith and Leon Draisaitl. Smith has provided precisely the goaltending that Edmonton needed to advance to the third round. He has a .927 save percentage through twelve starts and a great value price at +5000 to win the Conn Smythe. Looking at Draisaitl, the big German forward has managed to tally 27 points while dealing with a significant lower-body injury. It’s awe-inspiring to continue to play at such a high level while injured and could add to his value at +3100.

Even further down on the list is the Rangers’ power forward, Chris Kreider, who has eight goals, including two that helped propel New York past the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of Round 2.

If you decide to look at some of the higher priced players on the board in the top five, the best value likely comes from Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has continued to be an elite goalie after a slow start in Round 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vasilevskiy has managed a .932 save percentage through two rounds and is priced at +750 to win the Conn Smythe. He was already able to take home the award last year when the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup, and there’s no reason not to like his price ahead of Round 3.

Below are the top ten Conn Smythe Trophy favorites from the FanDuel Sportsbook.