BETTING NHL
01:53 PM, May 2, 2022

MacKinnon Leads NHL Conn Smythe Race to Start Playoffs

Overview

The Colorado Avalanche have high expectations entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Nathan MacKinnon will play a vital role in the success they have moving forward.

The top three favorites to win the award this season will all likely be hovering around the Hart Trophy as well, which shows how important they are to their respective teams. In terms of the Conn Smythe Trophy, there are plenty of players you can make the case for, including four goalies listed in the top ten here.

Below are the current top ten favorites to win the Conn Smythe Trophy from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Nathan MacKinnon (+1400) 

The star Avalanche forward finished the year with 88 points but missed 17 games due to injury. You could argue this was the most impressive season of his career, but he has a bigger goal in mind, to try and get Colorado over the playoff hump.

2. Tie/ Auston Matthews (+1500)

Matthews is one of the most dynamic goal scorers that the NHL has ever seen and if his Toronto Maple Leafs can get out of the first round, he’s someone who holds a lot of value to win this trophy.

2. Tie/ Cale Makar (+1500)

Makar is one of the best skaters in hockey and his playing style is one that is sustainable at all times of the year. You can certainly make the argument Makar is more valuable to what the Avalanche does than MacKinnon, but there’s no debating that both are pivotal in the team’s success.

4. Jacob Markstrom (+1800)

The Calgary Flames goalie will likely be one of the finalists for the Vezina trophy this year and fits in perfectly behind a Darryl Sutter-coached hockey team. The Flames are certainly poised to make a deep run.

5. Tie/ Jonathan Huberdeau (+1900) 

Huberdeau was an important part of the highest-scoring NHL team in 2021-22 and also finished in a tie for second in the league in scoring with 115 points.

5. Tie/ Darcy Kuemper (+1900)

Even if there are question marks surrounding the Avalanche’s goaltending, Kuemper presents a high ranking here more so because of the team he’s on, rather than his actual value to them.

7. Tie/ Sebastian Aho (+2200)

Aho had another great year for the Carolina Hurricanes, as he finished the regular season with 81 points in 79 games. He’s an important part of what Carolina does on both sides of the puck and should prove his value in the playoffs.

7. Tie/ Igor Shesterkin (+2200)

Shesterkin will likely add some hardware this year by capturing the Vezina Trophy and the postseason is the ideal setting to showcase his major impact on this New York Rangers roster and the team’s success.

9. Tie/ Sergei Bobrovsky (+2400)

Bobrovsky had an up and down year for the Florida Panthers but did tie for the league lead in wins with Andrei Vasilevskiy at 39. The Panthers have question marks defensively and will need Bobrovsky to be at his best for their playoff run.

9. Tie/ Matthew Tkachuk (+2400)

You could argue Tkachuk is one of the most important players on the Flames with how many different elements he brings to the table. Don’t forget that he scored 104 points this year.

9. Tie/ Aleksander Barkov (+2400)

Barkov will likely be a finalist for the Selke Trophy as he was able to chip in 88 points for the Panthers in 67 games. His defensive impact could be the biggest factor in a Florida Stanley Cup run.

9. Tie/ Johnny Gaudreau (+2400)

Gaudreau broke out this year for the Flames and posted a career-high 115 points, which put him in a tie for second in the NHL this season. However, there are question marks if his brand of play fits in with playoff-style hockey.

9. Tie/ Aaron Ekblad (+2400) 

Ekblad is set to return to the lineup early in the Panthers’ first-round series against the Washington Capitals and should provide a big, minute-eating defenseman that Florida has been lacking.

The current Conn Smythe Trophy Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Player Team Odds
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche 1400
Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs 1500
Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche 1500
Jacob Markstrom Calgary Flames 1800
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers 1900
Darcy Kuemper Colorado Avalanche 1900
Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes 2200
Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers 2200
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida Panthers 2400
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames 2400
Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers 2400
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary Flames 2400
Aaron Ekblad Florida Panthers 2400
Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche 2500
Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 2600
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers 3100
Frederik Andersen Carolina Hurricanes 3200
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado Avalanche 3500
Elias Lindholm Calgary Flames 3600
Artemi Panarin New York Rangers 3800
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild 3800
Chris Kreider New York Rangers 3900
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning 4000
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning 4000
Adam Fox New York Rangers 4100
Sam Reinhart Florida Panthers 4200
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning 4200
Jack Campbell Toronto Maple Leafs 4400
Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leafs 4400
Pyort Kochetkov Carolina Hurricanes 4600
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota Wild 5000
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina Hurricanes 5000
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning 5000
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins 6000
Nazem Kadri Colorado Avalanche 6000
David Pastrnak Boston Bruins 6500
Brayden Point Tampa Bay Lightning 6500
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins 6500
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins 6500
Roman Josi Nashville Predators 7000
Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals 7000
John Tavares Toronto Maple Leafs 7000
William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs 7000
Anthony Duclair Florida Panthers 8000
Andrew Mangiapane Calgary Flames 8000
Claude Giroux Florida Panthers 8000
Sam Bennett Florida Panthers 8000
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh Penguins 9000
Ville Husso St Louis Blues 9000
Jordan Binnington St Louis Blues 9000
Vladamir Tarasenko St Louis Blues 9500
Tyler Toffoli Calgary Flames 9500
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins 10000
Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins 10000
Taylor Hall Boston Bruins 10000
Linus Ullmark Boston Bruins 10000
Mike Smith Edmonton Oilers 10000
Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers 10000
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina Hurricanes 11000
Mats Zuccarello Minnesota Wild 11000
John Carlson Washington Capitals 11000
Kevin Fiala Minnesota Wild 11000
Pavel Buchnevich St Louis Blues 11000
Evander Kane Edmonton Oilers 11000
Tony DeAngelo Carolina Hurricanes 11000
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington Capitals 13000
Jordan Kyrou St Louis Blues 13000
Ilya Samsonov Washington Capitals 13000
Filip Forsberg Nashville Predators 14000
Matt Duchene Nashville Predators 14000
Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins 14000
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh Penguins 14000
Tristian Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins 14000
MacKenzie Weegar Florida Panthers 15000
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings 15000
Ryan O’Reilly St Louis Blues 15000
Jake Oettinger Dallas Stars 15000
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles Kings 17000
Roope Hintz Dallas Stars 17000
Jason Roberston Dallas Stars 17000
Adrian Kempe Los Angeles Kings 17000
Nicklas Backstrom Washington Capitals 18000
Ryan Hartman Minnesota Wild 18000
Joe Pavelski Dallas Stars 18000
Cam Talbot Minnesota Wild 18000
Vitek Vanacek Washington Capitals 18000
Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins 18000
David Rittich Nashville Predators 19000
Andrew Copp New York Rangers 22000
Matt Boldy minnesota Wild 22000
Andre Burakovsky Colorado Avalanche 22000
Valeri Nichushkin Colorado Avalanche 22000
Cal Peterson Los Angeles Kings 23000
Phillip Danault Los Angeles Kings 24000
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh Penguins 25000
Jeff Carter Pittsburgh Penguins 25000
Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers 25000
Ryan Strome New York Rangers 25000
Viktor Arvidsson Los Angeles Kings 25000
Hampus Lindholm Boston Bruins 25000
Tom Wilson Washington Capitals 25000
Anthony Mantha Washington Capitals 25000
TJ Oshie Washington Capitals 25000
Ryan Johansen Nashville Predators 25000
Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins 25000
Alexis Lafreniere New York Rangers 25000
Miro Heiskanen Dallas Stars 25000