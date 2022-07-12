Maple Leafs Acquire Matt Murray From Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs have completed a trade with the Ottawa Senators, bringing goaltender Matt Murray to Toronto. Talks between the two teams intensified on Sunday, and they were able to come to an agreement today.
Toronto gets Murray, a third-round draft pick in 2023, and a seventh-round selection in 2024 from the Sens in exchange for future considerations.
Murray has a career 91.1% save percentage, although he’s failed to surpass the 90.6% in any of his past three seasons. The former third-round pick spent most of last season with the Sens’ AHL affiliate, appearing in just 20 games with the big club and posting a 3.05 goals-against average. Murray has two years remaining on his contract with an average annual cap hit of $6.25 million.
Ottawa will retain 25% of Murray’s salary as part of the trade, so his cap hit over the next two seasons will be $4,687,500.
This move almost certainly seals Jack Campbell’s fate as Toronto’s goalie of the past few seasons is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this week.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Leafs have the second-best odds on the Stanley Cup futures board, sitting at +900.
