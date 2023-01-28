Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Out at Least 3 Weeks

Auston Matthew will miss at least the next three weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

On Wednesday, Matthews suffered a sprained knee in the Maple Leafs OT win over the New York Rangers. While Matthews hasn’t quite put up the numbers this season as he did last year, he was still having a big year with 25 goals and 28 assists in 47 games. While certainly not ideal, the injury does come at a good time for the Maple Leafs, as they have the All-Star break and their bye week to help ease the number of games Matthews will miss due to the injury.

The Maple Leafs seem to be on a collision course to face the Tampa Bay Lightning once again in the first round of the playoffs. These two teams played an epic series last year in which the Lightning ended the Leafs’ season in Game 7. The Leafs are +550 to come out of the Eastern Conference this season.