Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

David Alter of The Hockey News reports that Auston Matthews tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test.

Keefe says Auston Matthews and Dean Chynoweth tested positive for COVID-19 on their rapid tests and are waiting for confirmation from a PCR test. Mentions they have had rapid tests that have been false before. — David Alter (@dalter) January 3, 2022

Matthews didn’t practice on Monday for precautionary reasons. However, he hasn’t been placed in COVID-19 protocol because the Maple Leafs are still waiting on his PCR tests. Toronto will have the results of those tests on Tuesday.

Matthews leads the team in goals with 20 and is tied for the team lead in scoring, with 33 points.

Toronto is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and has won three straight. They’re also coming off a 6-0 shutout win over Ottawa on Saturday and are set to play the Oilers on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Dean Chynoweth was also held out of practice after a positive COVID-19 rapid test.

Matthews is not only one of the Leafs’ most important players, he’s also in the running for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

