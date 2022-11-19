Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews will Play Saturday vs. Sabres

Auston Matthews will play for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Keefe on Matthews: “He’s fine.” Murray starts tomorrow #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) November 18, 2022

The Leafs and Matthews suffered a scare during practice Friday when he was hit with a shot and obviously uncomfortable as he left the ice. The good news is that it wasn’t anything serious, and Matthews will be good to go versus the Buffalo Sabres. Matthews is not scoring at the pace he was last season but still has eight goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season. Last season Matthews potted a career-high 60 goals.

The Leafs currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division, eight points behind the scorching-hot Boston Bruins.