12:09 PM, November 19, 2022

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews will Play Saturday vs. Sabres

George Kurtz

Auston Matthews will play for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Leafs and Matthews suffered a scare during practice Friday when he was hit with a shot and obviously uncomfortable as he left the ice. The good news is that it wasn’t anything serious, and Matthews will be good to go versus the Buffalo Sabres. Matthews is not scoring at the pace he was last season but still has eight goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season. Last season Matthews potted a career-high 60 goals.

The Leafs currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division, eight points behind the scorching-hot Boston Bruins. 

The Maple Leafs are -115 (-1.5) on the puck line and -300 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114) versus the Sabres on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.