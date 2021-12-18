Maple Leafs Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak, NHL Postpones Game vs. Canucks

Things aren’t looking good around the NHL. The league postponed four games on Saturday to try and limit the spread of COVID-19, which is taking its toll on the league. Subsequently, several Toronto Maple Leafs‘ players and staff tested positive for the virus, forcing a fifth postponement between the Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

The Leafs confirmed in a tweet that TJ Brodie, Jack Campbell, and Travis Dermott tested positive for the virus, along with head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery. Those individuals will enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman TJ Brodie, goaltender Jack Campbell, defenceman Travis Dermott, head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Leafs will be out of action for at least two games while trying to prevent the outbreak from spreading further throughout the organization. Similarly, the Canucks next two games will need to be re-scheduled.

