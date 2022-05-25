Maple Leafs Extend Mark Giordano With 2-Year $1.6M Deal

Giordano will be 40-years-old in 2023-24 when the contract ends. In 2021-22, he had eight goals and 27 points in 75 games between the Seattle Kraken and Maple Leafs.
After the signing, Giordano said part of the reason he signed the deal was due to head coach Sheldon Keefe, “Being here for almost 30 games, his bench management, the way he sees the game, I agree with a lot of his theories on the game, the way he sees it from the bench and the way he sees it in video sessions. I was impressed with all our coaching staff, and that was another reason why I really wanted to be a part of this, moving forward.”
Giordano’s $800,000 AAV is a significant win for the cap-strapped Leafs.
Toronto finished third in the Eastern Conference with a 54-21-7 record but was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lightning are +250 to three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions.
