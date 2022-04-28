Maple Leafs' Matthews, Marner, Campbell Out vs. Bruins

Overview

According to Toronto Maple Leafs reporter David Alter, star forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, as well as starting goaltender Jack Campbell have all been ruled out for Friday’s regular-season finale against the Boston Bruins for rest purposes.

Keefe says maintenance day for John Tavares. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Jack Campbell will not play tomorrow for rest. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) April 28, 2022

The news hardly comes as a surprise, as Toronto has locked up home-ice advantage ahead of the start of the postseason, which is set to begin May 2.

Both Matthews and Marner enjoyed career seasons in 2021-22. The 24-year-old Matthews appeared in 73 games for the Buds, notching an incredible 60 goals and 106 points. Meanwhile, Marner finished just three points shy of the 100-point mark, tallying 35 goals and 62 assists in 72 contests.

As for Campbell, the veteran posted a 31-9-6 record to go along with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage, albeit struggling in the season’s second half.

The No. 2 seed in the Atlantic, Toronto will play either the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning or the Boston Bruins in the opening round.

