Maple Leafs Recall Goalie Joseph Woll on an Emergency Basis

The Toronto Maple Leafs had to make a last-minute roster adjustment ahead of their Eastern Conference showdown against the Washington Capitals. The team announced via Twitter they recalled goaltender Joseph Woll on an emergency.

In corresponding moves, Auston Matthews was placed on the injured reserve, while TJ Brodie was activated from the list. Additionally, forward Bobby McMann was loaned to the Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Woll has yet to appear in an NHL game this season; however, he looked good in four starts last year, posting a 2.75 goals against average and 91.1% save percentage. Additionally, he’s been superb in the AHL, stopping a career-best 92.8% of shots.

Ilya Samsonov is the confirmed starter for Sunday’s matinee against the Caps.

The Maple Leafs looked unimpressive in Friday’s 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Ottawa Senators. That and Matthews’ injury could be impacting their perceived value in the betting market.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Toronto priced as modest -146 favorites, with the total set at 6.