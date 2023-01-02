Maple Leafs Remain a Popular Bet to Win the Stanley Cup

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are nothing if not devout. The Original Six franchise can’t hang its hat on many team accomplishments. Their last Stanley Cup came back in 1967 and is documented in black and white photographs. The COVID-impacted season notwithstanding, Toronto claimed their last division banner in 2000. Playoff success is also absent from the Leafs’ resume, with their playoff series win occurring 19 years ago.

But thanks to their loyal fans, the Maple Leafs are never short on suitors in the futures market. That’s true again this season, with the Maple Leafs written on 7.4% of Stanley Cup tickets at BetMGM. However, line movement also implies that sharp money could be rolling in on the bereft franchise.

Regular Season Success

Although the Leafs haven’t tasted playoff glory in nearly two decades, they’ve spent most of the past few seasons dominating the regular season. For five straight seasons, Toronto has finished no worse than third in their division, making a postseason appearance in six consecutive years.

Success has come more naturally for the Maple Leafs over the past few seasons. Since 2020, Toronto has posted the third-best cumulative points percentage, ranking behind the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche and perennial contenders, the Carolina Hurricanes.

That triumph is validated by their underlying metrics, implying that more wins should follow.

Advanced Metrics Success

Across that three-year sample, only three teams have a better expected goals-for percentage than the Leafs. Toronto has a stable of skilled players, complemented by a truculent bottom six and puck-moving defensemen. And now they have a coach who has embraced advanced metrics and has the team playing with elite structure on both ends of the ice.

Offense flows naturally from Auston Matthews and company. Through the first half of the season, the Maple Leafs have attempted the sixth-most scoring and seventh-most high-danger chances. Still, that hasn’t come at the expense of defensive responsibility, with the Leafs ranking in the top ten in scoring and high-danger opportunities allowed. Predictably, that’s shifted the expected goals-for percentage in their favor again. So far this season, the Maple Leafs have accumulated the fourth-best expected goals-for rate in the NHL.

Playoff Monkey

All the regular season success in the world can’t exorcise Toronto’s playoff demons. As noted, the Maple Leafs have been infamously bad in the playoffs. It’s easy to recount the numerous times they’ve shot themselves in the foot, but suffice it to say, the Leafs have a playoff monkey they can’t shake off their backs.

Kyle Dubas has built several iterations of the Leafs, none of whom have made it out of the first round. The team can’t rest their laurels on perpetual regular season success and will need to excel in the postseason to pacify their unforgiving critics. Anything short of a series victory will likely cost Dubas his job.

Betting Insights

Thankfully, the betting odds are backing the Leafs up. In addition to having the third-highest ticket count, BetMGM has shifted the price down on the Atlantic Division contenders. Toronto was hovering around +1000 for most of the season and has been bought down to +900. That would imply that at least some of the wagers coming in represent sharp money as the sportsbook adjusts its liability on the incoming cash.

Years of disappointment will be undone if John Tavares hoists Lord Stanley’s Mug in June. There’s lots of work to be done between now and then, but the betting insights support that the Leafs remain a fan favorite among public and professional bettors alike.