Maple Leafs Turn to Ilya Samsonov in the Crease on Saturday

The Leafs have gotten off to a slow start this season, which is never a good thing, especially when you play in one of the bigger media markets in the NHL. There was high hope for the Leafs this season after they took the two-time champion Tampa Bay Lightning to a seventh game before losing in the playoffs last season. Some thought this would be the season they would finally make a deep playoff run. Well, so far, not so good as Toronto sits sixth in the Atlantic, a much stronger division this season due to the improvement of teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings.
Samsonov hasn’t been the problem in net as he is sporting a 2.30 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Both of these numbers would be career bests should he be able to keep it up. The Leafs have also announced that Erik Kallgren will start between the pipes Sunday versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Samsonov gets the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
The Maple Leafs are -180 (-1.5) on the puck line and -132 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-134), and under (+110) versus the Bruins on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.