Maple Leafs Turn to Ilya Samsonov in the Crease on Saturday

Ilya Samsonov will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov tomorrow, Kallgren Sunday per Keefe #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) November 4, 2022

The Leafs have gotten off to a slow start this season, which is never a good thing, especially when you play in one of the bigger media markets in the NHL. There was high hope for the Leafs this season after they took the two-time champion Tampa Bay Lightning to a seventh game before losing in the playoffs last season. Some thought this would be the season they would finally make a deep playoff run. Well, so far, not so good as Toronto sits sixth in the Atlantic, a much stronger division this season due to the improvement of teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings.

Samsonov hasn’t been the problem in net as he is sporting a 2.30 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Both of these numbers would be career bests should he be able to keep it up. The Leafs have also announced that Erik Kallgren will start between the pipes Sunday versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Samsonov gets the Boston Bruins on Saturday.