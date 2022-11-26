Marc-Andre Fleury Activated off Injured Reserve Wild on Friday

The Minnesota Wild activated Marc-Andre Fleury off of injured reserve Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

#mnwild have activated Marc-Andre Fleury from IR in advance of tomorrow’s game against Toronto. Zane McIntyre reassigned. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 24, 2022

Fleury had missed three games with a hip injury but was able to get between the pipes Friday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. His return was not a successful one, however, as he gave up four goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 loss. Filip Gustavsson had been starting in Fleury’s absence but will now return to the backup role.

Fleury has been average this season at best, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He struggled to begin the season but had played better before the injury. The Wild will need him to be at his best to make the playoffs, but the soon-to-be 38-year-old netminder will need regular rest to do so.