Marc-Andre Fleury Activated off Injured Reserve Wild on Friday

Fleury had missed three games with a hip injury but was able to get between the pipes Friday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. His return was not a successful one, however, as he gave up four goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 loss. Filip Gustavsson had been starting in Fleury’s absence but will now return to the backup role.
Fleury has been average this season at best, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He struggled to begin the season but had played better before the injury. The Wild will need him to be at his best to make the playoffs, but the soon-to-be 38-year-old netminder will need regular rest to do so.
The Wild may not be the favorite to win their division, but they are still -290 to make the playoffs. You can find the lines for each and every team to make the playoffs on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
