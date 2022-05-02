Marc-Andre Fleury Expected Starter For Game 1

Overview

On Monday night, the Minnesota Wild will go with the veteran netminder between the pipes for their series opener against the St. Louis Blues as Marc-Andre Fleury will make his postseason debut for Minny.

No big surprise here as Fleury was the man in the starter’s crease at morning practice. Despite head coach Dean Evason not officially confirming, there is no way the Wild are not starting their prized trade-deadline pickup. This is why Minnesota picked up a playoff-tested veteran like the former Stanley Cup champion.

Last season’s Vezina award winner helped Minny finish strong. Starting in 11 games, Fleury sported a 9-2-0 mark with a 2.74 GAA and .910 save percentage. His numbers with the Wild came after 45 games in Chicago, where he had 19 wins, a 2.95 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage with four shutouts.

