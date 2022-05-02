Marc-Andre Fleury Expected Starter For Game 1

On Monday night, the Minnesota Wild will go with the veteran netminder between the pipes for their series opener against the St. Louis Blues as Marc-Andre Fleury will make his postseason debut for Minny.
No big surprise here as Fleury was the man in the starter’s crease at morning practice. Despite head coach Dean Evason not officially confirming, there is no way the Wild are not starting their prized trade-deadline pickup. This is why Minnesota picked up a playoff-tested veteran like the former Stanley Cup champion.
Last season’s Vezina award winner helped Minny finish strong. Starting in 11 games, Fleury sported a 9-2-0 mark with a 2.74 GAA and .910 save percentage. His numbers with the Wild came after 45 games in Chicago, where he had 19 wins, a 2.95 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage with four shutouts.
This series should be razor-thin and FanDuel Sportsbook has the home-ice Wild as -126 on the moneyline while visiting St. Louis sits at +105.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.