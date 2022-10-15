Mark Stone May Miss Saturdays Tilt With Vegas

The Golden Knights haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury, but Stone suffered it while getting hit with a shot during their 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Stone was held scoreless in that contest but did score the game-winning goal in the season opener on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings.
The Golden Knights could also be without fellow winger Jonathan Marchessault who missed practice Friday due to a lower-body injury.
The Golden Knights will look to extend their season-opening win streak to three games Saturday when they take on the Seattle Kraken. The Knights are +172 (-1.5) on the puck line and -137 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
