Mark Stone May Miss Saturdays Tilt With Vegas

Mark Stone is questionable to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Bruce Cassidy said Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault were out with maintenance days today. Said Stone took a shot last night, and Marchessault has a lower-body issue that he’s been dealing with, but he’s hopeful they’ll both play tomorrow in Seattle. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 14, 2022

The Golden Knights haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury, but Stone suffered it while getting hit with a shot during their 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Stone was held scoreless in that contest but did score the game-winning goal in the season opener on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings.

The Golden Knights could also be without fellow winger Jonathan Marchessault who missed practice Friday due to a lower-body injury.

The Golden Knights will look to extend their season-opening win streak to three games Saturday when they take on the Seattle Kraken. The Knights are +172 (-1.5) on the puck line and -137 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.