Mark Stone Will Miss Time for the Vegas Golden Knights

This is just awful news for the Golden Knights. After a slow start to the season, Stone had turned it around over the past month, and now they have lost him once again. The knock on Stone throughout his career has been that when on the ice, he’s one of the better players in the game, but one of his best abilities is not always availability.
The Golden Knights call this an upper-body injury, which makes us worry that Stone has once again injured his back. If that is the case, then only missing a week’s worth of games would be the best they can hope for.
On Saturday, the Golden Knights are +152 (-1.5) on the puck line versus the Oilers and -154 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114) versus the Sabres on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
