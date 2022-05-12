Matthews, McDavid & Shesterkin Announced as Hart Finalists

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matthews captured the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer for the second straight year. He had a career-high with 60 goals, 46 assists, and 106 points. Matthews set a franchise record for goals and was the first player in a decade to score 60 in a season. He led the league in shots on goal with 348, tied for third in powerplay goals with 16, fifth in game-winning goals with ten, and was sixth in points.
The Edmonton Oilers’ McDavid was this season’s Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL’s top scorer. He had a career-high with 44 goals, 79 assists, and 123 points. McDavid is the reigning Hart Trophy winner and accounted for 43.16 percent of the Oilers’ total goals. He led the NHL in power-play assists with 34 and power-play points with 44. McDavid was second overall in assists with 79, fifth in shots on goal with 314, and seventh in goals with 44.
The New York Rangers’ Shesterkin is already a finalist for the Vezina Trophy and could add a second trophy to his mantle. He led the league with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. Shesterkin’s save percentage is the seventh-highest in NHL history in a single season. He was the fastest goalie in franchise history to reach 30 wins in a season, taking only 41 games, and finished with a 36-13-4 record (with six shutouts).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.