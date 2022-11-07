McDavid Rips off Hot Start to Lead Early Hart Trophy Race

After a slow start to the season, Connor McDavid has once again elevated his play and has the Edmonton Oilers climbing the standings, as he’s looking to stamp his name on the Hart Trophy again.

Since entering the league in 2015-16, the Oilers superstar has averaged at least a point per game every season.

BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: NHL Awards Hart Memorial

Highest Ticket%: Connor McDavid 26.8%

Connor McDavid 26.8% Highest Handle% : Connor McDavid 64.2%

: Connor McDavid 64.2% Biggest Liabilities : Connor McDavid

: Connor McDavid Odds Leader: Connor McDavid +150

McDavid Reaching New Level in 2022-23

Through 12 games, the Oilers have posted a 7-5 record, which has seen their superstar center tally 25 points. After recording a career-high 123 points in 80 games last year, McDavid has taken his goal-scoring prowess to the next level and added some new facets to his already elite game.

The generational talent filled the net 44 times last year, which was also a career-best, but he’s on an elevated pace in 2022-23. There was a lot of chatter in the offseason about whether McDavid could keep up with the likes of Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl, and he’s quietly putting those critics to rest.

With the goals and points McDavid has recorded through the first stretch of the season, it’s pretty clear why bettors have heavily backed him to take home the Hart Trophy. His opening odds were listed at +300 but have already been bet down to +150 as the odds on favorite.

Not only does number 97 boast the highest ticket percentage, but he also owns the highest handle percentage, and it’s not particularly close, either. McDavid has generated 26.8% of tickets but has over double that number for his handle at 64.2%.

Bettors placing money on McDavid to win the Hart have been doing so at a considerable rate resulting in the Oiler becoming the most significant liability for winning the trophy. As deep as the league is with elite talent, it will be difficult for anyone to catch him if he keeps at this pace.





