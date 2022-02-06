Metropolitan Division Wins NHL All-Star Game, Claude Giroux Named MVP

The NHL All-Star Weekend came to a close on Saturday night and the Metropolitan Division is walking away as champions. Claude Giroux and company knocked off the Central Division in the All-Star Game finale, taking home the million-dollar check for the third time.

Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game (from @AP) https://t.co/EvpkdiMZxn — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) February 6, 2022

This was the sixth All-Star Game since the NHL changed the format to include a team from all four divisions. The Metropolitan team eliminated the Pacific Division team 6-4 in the semifinal, while the Central Division defeated the Atlantic Division representatives 8-5.

The Metropolitans jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the finale and never looked back, cruising to a 5-3 victory. Tristan Jarry stabilized the team by stopping 14 of 15 shots, but Giroux was named the All-Star Game MVP for the first time in his career after potting two against the Central Division.

