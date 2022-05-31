Mike Smith vs. Darcy Kuemper in Game 1 Favors the Over

The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche will go with the goaltenders that got them there as the Western Conference Final begins tonight in Denver.

Mike Smith will patrol the net for the Oilers for his 12th straight of these playoffs. The 40-year-old has had some up and down moments in the postseason but has mostly come up big for the defensively challenged Oilers.

Smith has gone 8-3 to go along with a no-decision after getting the hook in Edmonton’s wild 9-6 Game 1 loss in Calgary in the last round. The former Flame has faced a ton of shots in the postseason as the Oilers have routinely given up 30-40 a night. Smith boasts a sparkling .927 save percentage and has come up with two big shutouts so far, including slamming the door on LA in Game 7.

Darcy Kuemper has been much shakier than Smith during this postseason. Kuemper has already allowed a few weak goals and has an unimpressive .904 save percentage coming into Game 1. The former Minnesota Wild netminder has started nine games in the 2022 playoffs and faced far less potent offenses in the Predators and Blues.

Featuring the game’s two most skilled young players in Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, along with a pair of potential powder keg goalies, should mean a high-scoring series. FanDuel Sportsbook agrees with a rare seven on the board for the game total tonight. While the under (-120) is getting most of the love, don’t count out a 4-4 game in the third period and cashing the over at -102.