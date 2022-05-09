Monday's NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target

Overview

After falling behind 3-0 in their series to Colorado, it’s hard to see Nashville bringing much to the table tonight, so expect more offense from the Avalanche.

Cale Makar (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+235)

Defensemen are unpredictable in terms of goal-scoring, but Makar has seemingly cracked that code, tallying 28 markers this season and already boasting two through three games in this opening series. The Canadian defenseman has a little bit of everything in his game, but it’s highlighted by his elite skating, great shot, and puck-moving capabilities, meaning it’s hard not to look toward him on any given night, especially when he continues to be priced over +230. It’s difficult to see Nashville showing up tonight for this Game 4, down 0-3 against the powerhouse Avalanche so there could be plenty of scoring for Colorado, which should see Makar getting in on the action.

Artturi Lehkonen (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+240)

Lehkonen was acquired by Colorado at the trade deadline from Montreal, knowing very well how solid he’d been in prior playoffs, specifically last year’s surprising Stanley Cup run for the Canadiens. Lehkonen brings a lot of different elements to the table but has excellent puck retrieval skills, which helped him fit in nicely with the Avalanche. He’s already recorded two goals in three games in this series, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t continue that tonight against a Predators team that is all but done and on their third-string goalie. That’s not to say Connor Ingram hasn’t played well in net for Nashville, but Colorado’s powerplay has been lethal in this series and one of the bigger difference makers in what makes this team so hard to match up with.

Matthew Tkachuk (Flames) Over 0.5 Goals (+178)

It’s difficult to be confident in the offenses of the Flames or Stars right now, but someone has to score goals in this series, right? Tkachuk has been a focal point in this series so far, but much of that has to do with his physical play and being involved in scrums rather than his ability to be one of the better offensive talents in hockey, as we know he can be. The high-scoring winger has recorded two points in three games in this series against the Stars, but Calgary has been outscored 6-3, which is why they currently are down 2-1 in this matchup. Tkachuk tallied over 40-goals for the first time in his career this season, and it’s clear how important he is in terms of the Flames finding offensive success. The number you’re getting Tkachuk at tonight to end his goal-scoring slide is listed at +178, and it’s likely going to happen sooner than later, so you’re going to want to get on board when it does.