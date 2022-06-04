Montreal Canadiens Carey Price Wins Bill Masterton Trophy
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is the 2022 recipient of the NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy, beating out finalists Zdeno Chara and Kevin Hayes.
Each year, the award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.
The trophy was created to honor the late Bill Masterton, who passed away following an NHL game on January 15, 1968. The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and Price is the first goaltender to win it in franchise history.
The Last Montreal player to win the award was Max Pacioretty in 2011-12, with Saku Koivu, Serge Savard, Henri Richard, and Claude Provost being the other receipts in Canadiens history.
Price played just five games for the Montreal Canadiens in 2021-22 after leading the team to a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Finals last year. He returned to play on April 15th when the team took on the New York Islanders, after missing the first 74 games due to a knee surgery that took place during the offseason. The Habs goaltender also entered the NHL’s players assistance program on October 7, 2021, later joining the team again in November.
