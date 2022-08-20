Montreal Canadiens May Be Without Carey Price this Season

Carey Price may not play this season for the Montreal Canadiens, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kent Hughes says news on Carey Price's knee is discouraging. Don't expect him available at start of the season. Possibly won't be able to return at all this season. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) August 18, 2022

The knee injury which cost Price all but five games last season has not responded well to treatment, and at the very least, Price won’t be ready to start the 2022-23 season. If this does pass, the Canadiens are expected to place Price on long-term injured reserve, allowing them to go almost $10 million over the cap, the amount of his salary for this season. Jake Allen will take over the starting goaltender job for the Canadiens, with Sam Montembeault as the likely backup.

The Canadiens are rebuilding, and with or without Price, they are expected to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League next season. They have the worst odds of winning the Stanley Cup in the Eastern Conference next season and the third worst in the NHL at +7500.