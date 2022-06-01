Montreal Canadiens Sign Martin St. Louis to 3-Year Extension

On Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they’d be taking the interim tag off Martin St. Louis, signing him to a three-year extension.

The Canadiens have gone through their fair share of head coaches over the last two seasons, firing Claude Julien last year before appointing Dominique Ducharme as the head coach. In the offseason, Ducharme signed a three-year extension and was fired after a disappointing start to the season. St. Louis is now the 32nd head coach in franchise history, who took over for Ducharme on an interim basis on February 9, 2022.

The rookie head coach posted a 14-19-4 record to finish the year, which included some critical player development for the likes of youngsters Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

Before becoming a coach, St. Louis had a Hall-of-Fame career on the ice and was inducted in 2018. He had 1,033 career points, playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, and New York Rangers.

Newly appointed Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke positively about St. Louis’s impact on the club, “We are happy to officially appoint Martin as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. Martin is a proven leader, a great communicator with a deep understanding of and passion for the game of hockey. His arrival brought a renewed energy to our group, and we look forward to him returning behind the bench to continue guiding our team for the foreseeable future.”

Montreal’s vice president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, mentioned what St. Louis brought to the team, “During his short stint behind the bench last season, Martin showed he has the required qualities to lead the Canadiens in the right direction. Despite difficult circumstances when he took over, he was able to bring a breath of fresh air to the locker room, and the players benefited from it as much individually as they did collectively. Martin thinks the game at a high level, and we believe that he is the right person for this job.”

The Canadiens will host the NHL Draft on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, where they hold the first overall selection.

At -950, Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs is projected to be the top selection on the FanDuel Sportsbook.