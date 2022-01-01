Morgan Rielly, William Nylander Warming Up for Leafs

After weeks of contending with a COVID-19 outbreak, the Toronto Maple Leafs are finally on the mend. They should have two key players back in the lineup for their Saturday night contest against the Ottawa Senators. Elliotte Friedman tweeted that William Nylander and Morgan Rielly were taking warm-ups, a good sign that both will be starting for the Leafs.

Rielly and Nylander taking warmups for TOR. Muzzin and Ritchie are not. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 1, 2022

The Leafs have not played since December 14, a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, with six of their games postponed to try and contain the spread of the virus. They won’t be at full strength, though. As noted, Jake Muzzin and Nick Ritchie are not expected to take to the ice versus the Sens.

Nylander took his usual place on the second line in pre-game rushes, skating next to John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot. As expected, Rielly was on the Leafs’ top defensive pairing.

