Nazem Kadri Back in the Colorado Avalanche Lineup Wednesday
George Kurtz
Overview
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to have Nazem Kadri back in the lineup Wednesday, The Athletic reports.
Kadri has missed the last eight games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury, but he is expected to play Wednesday versus the Seattle Kraken. Kadri was having a fantastic season up until the injury with 26 goals and 83 points in 65 games. This season couldn’t have come at a better time for Kadri, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The regular season means very little to the Avalanche. All that matters is winning the cup, something the Avalanche are the favorites to do. Colorado will have the top seed in the Western Conference and are only battling with the Florida Panthers to see who will win the President’s Trophy and therefore have a home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Avalanche are -126 (-1.5) on the puck line and -320 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-114), and under (-106).
