Nazem Kadri Hopes to Return vs. Bolts in Stanley Cup Final

NHL players have a Monty Python-esque way of playing in the Stanley Cup Final. Scratches and flesh wounds won’t stop anyone from suiting up on hockey’s biggest stage.

The Colorado Avalanche have been dealing with injuries to key players throughout the postseason. Starting goalie Darcy Kuemper spent time on the sidelines before returning for Game 1 of the championship series. Likewise, Nazem Kadri has been hampered by an upper-body injury after getting sent awkwardly into the boards by Evander Kane in Colorado’s Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Kadri is on the mend, and head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that the former first-round selection should be expected to suit up for the Avs in Game 3 or 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bednar said Kadri is flying with Avs to Tampa. Hopeful he’ll play in series, not sure if it’ll be in Game 3 or 4. Still considers him day to day — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 19, 2022

Kadri finished the regular season third on the team in scoring, sniping 28 goals with 59 assists in 71 games. Moreover, he’s been an invaluable postseason contributor, coming up with timely goals and sitting fifth on the Avs with 14 points. Kadri’s presence elevates the Avalanche’s already untouchable ceiling and could propel them to a more convincing Stanley Cup win.

The Avs took a 2-0 series lead after Saturday’s 7-0 shellacking of the Bolts. FanDuel Sportsbook moved Colorado to -600 to hoist Lord Stanley’s Mug for the first time since 2001.