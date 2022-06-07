Nazem Kadri's Thumb Surgery Likely Ends His 2022 Postseason
It appears as if the Colorado Avalanche have seen the last of Nazem Kadri on the ice for their run at the Stanley Cup. According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Kadri had thumb surgery today after taking an Evander Kane hit in Colorado’s Game 3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Avalanche star, Nazem Kadri had surgery to repair an injured thumb sustained in the hit by Evander Kane early in game 3. Kadri is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the postseason, but isn’t being ruled out officially.
The incident occurred just over a minute into the contest, as Kadri chased a puck in the Oilers’ corner. Kane cross-checked the former Toronto Maple Leaf as he attempted to gain possession of the puck. Kadri was unable to protect himself and was propelled into the boards.
Kane was assessed a five-minute major on the play and suspended one game after the league reviewed the hit from behind on Sunday. The former Shark served the disciplinary decision and did not suit up for tonight’s Game 4 in Edmonton. Kane would be available should the Oilers avoid elimination.
Kadri is coming off the best season of his long NHL career. The 31-year-old but up personal-highs with 28 goals and 87 points and had 14 points in 13 playoff games this year.
