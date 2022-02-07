New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators Betting Guide: Sens Should Cash as Home Favorites

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Devils +115|Senators -138

Spread: Devils +1.5 (-215)|Senators -1.5 (+172)

Total: 6.5 Over -108|Under -112

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

The NHL is back in action after their All-Star break, featuring a pair of Monday night contests. Included is the matchup between the Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils. The Sens were starting to come together before the break, going 5-4-2 over their past 11 games. That’s a different direction than the Devils were heading, losing six in a row and nine of their past 10. The loss of another key player could compound the Devils’ issues as they get back to action against the Sens.

Jack Hughes was the Devils’ representative at the All-Star weekend festivities, but he will be unavailable against the Sens after testing positive for COVID-19. That could impact an already stagnant Devils’ attack, as New Jersey has attempted nine or fewer high-danger and 24 or fewer scoring chances in four of their previous six contests. Defensively, they’ve been lacking without primary goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, as Jon Gillies is stopping just 89.4% of shots with a 3.42 goals-against average. That puts them at a deficit on both ends of the ice.

The Sens offense will be ready to capitalize on New Jersey’s goaltending inefficiencies, as their game is finding its rhythm. Ottawa has attempted 11 or more quality chances at five-on-five in three of their past five; however, they haven’t translated that to increased output yet, scoring on just 4.3% of their shots at five-on-five and 4.9% across all strengths. The Sens offense has bottomed out at a time of increased production, and we’re expecting output to catch up with those metrics.

A date with the Devils is exactly what the Sens need to get their scoring moxie back. The Devils tend to get outplayed, while the Senators have done well to improve their metrics over their recent sample. This line continues to shift in the Sens’ favor, so now is the time to buy.

The Picks: Senators -138

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.