The New York Islanders announced that they fired Barry Trotz as head coach on Twitter.

Trotz was 152-104 in the regular season and 49-28 in the playoffs for the Islanders. New York missed the playoffs this season after making it to the Stanley Cup Semifinals the previous year. It was the first time the Trotz-led Islanders did not make the postseason. They finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 37-35-10 record, 16 points behind the Washington Capitals, for the final playoff spot.

New York signed Trotz fresh off his Stanley Cup win in 2017-18 with the Capitals. In 23 seasons as a head coach, Trotz has only missed the playoffs nine times, five of which were with the Nashville Predators’ first five years as an organization.

Trotz has won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year twice in his career, first with Washington in 2015-16 and then with the Islanders in 2018-19.

