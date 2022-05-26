New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 5 Prediction & Picks

The New York Rangers evened the series with a 4-1 Game 4 win. The Carolina Hurricanes stayed true to themselves and lost another game on the road, maintaining their playoff road winless skid at 0-5. The Canes will head home for Game 5, where they are a perfect 6-0.

Below are a few NHL betting picks and analysis for the matchup.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Moneyline, Over/Under

Moneyline: Rangers +126 | Hurricanes -152

Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-215) | Hurricanes -1.5 (+176)

Total: Over 5.5 (+118) | Under 5.5 (-144)

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Analysis

The Rangers opened the scoring with a Frank Vatrano powerplay marker midway through the first period before Adam Fox made it a two-goal lead just over two minutes later, which turned out to be the difference in the game. Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal of the second period with his team-leading 14th point. Andrew Copp would also score midway through the third period, which killed any momentum Carolina had. New York’s 19 takeaways were again more than Carolina’s seven. Igor Shesterkin is settling into an unbeatable territory, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Meanwhile, Carolina still needs to figure out how to win on the road. They’ll head back to Raleigh, hoping to pull ahead in the series again. Teuvo Teravainen had the Hurricanes’ only goal of Game 4, and it came in the third period when they were already down 3-0. Sebastian Aho’s assist on Teravainen’s goal made him the franchise’s all-time playoff scoring leader with 44 points. The Canes outshot the Rangers 31-28 and won 33 face-offs to New York’s 18, but Antti Raanta was a bit disappointing, as he only stopped 24 of 28 shots. The Hurricanes are just the third team in NHL history to lose their first five road playoff games.

Against the puck line, New York is 48-45 and 25-21 on the road, while Carolina is 45-48 and 24-23 at home. A couple of trends to watch are the under is 4-0 in the Rangers’ past four games and the under is 5-0 in the Hurricanes’ past five overall.

If we’re following patterns, betting on the Canes at home is basically a no-brainer. You’d think that at some point, Carolina will win on the road or lose one at home, but it’s hard to argue against them winning Game 5 when they are a perfect 6-0 in Raleigh.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Predictions

The Picks: Hurricanes moneyline (-152), Under 5.5 (-144)