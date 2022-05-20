New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Player Props

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will likely have a low-scoring series, but there’s still value on the board for tonight’s Game 2 player props.

Vincent Trocheck (Hurricanes) Over 0.5 Goals (+270)

Vincent Trocheck has been a really key presence for the Carolina Hurricanes through eight games in the playoffs, where the forward has recorded seven total points including three goals. Trocheck is currently centering the team’s second line, flanked by Max Domi and Teuvo Teravainen, both of which are really solid playmakers. If the Hurricanes are going to score goals on Igor Shesterkin in this series, they need to take a page out of the Pittsburgh Penguins playbook from Round 1, which involved crashing the net a lot, exactly what Trocheck does well.

The second line played a big role in Carolina’s third-period comeback in Game 1 and even if they didn’t get on the scoresheet, they certainly had a performance that can carry over to Game 2, if they continue playing up to their capability. The value you’re getting Trocheck to score is a price that feels like it should be higher, so we’re happy with the current number.

Tony DeAngelo (Hurricanes) Over 0.5 Points (-116)

There are no two ways around it, Tony DeAngelo has been a big factor on offense in the playoffs for Carolina and he’ll likely continue having that presence as the best puck-mover on their blueline. DeAngelo has recorded eight points in eight games this postseason and he’s been really effective for Carolina on the powerplay as well, which is something neither team capitalized on in Game 1.

There’s still somewhat of an expectation that this series will be low-scoring, especially if what we saw in Game 1 was any indication. Even if there isn’t a lot of offense, DeAngelo has proven to be a key cog on the Canes blueline and can chip in multiple ways, meaning if Carolina can score multiple goals tonight, it’s hard to see the veteran defender not factoring in on the scoresheet.

Chris Kreider (Rangers) Over 0.5 Points (-128)

The power forward winger for the New York Rangers has given teams fits this season, which has carried over into the playoffs where he’s posted seven points in eight games. The big, speedy winger knows his role in the New York offense, which is to drive the net by using his big frame and elite speed. It also helps that the 6’3 winger had great hands around the goal, which helped lead him to a career-high 52 goals this season.

Kreider continues to play on the team’s top line with Mika Zibanejad and Frank Vatrano, while also taking an integral role on the team’s number one powerplay unit. Opportunities are certainly going to be there for Kreider to make an impact in this game and series as a whole. Look for some of those opportunities to pay off tonight and for Kreider to record a point at -128.