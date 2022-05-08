New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins Game 4 Betting Guide
Tyler Mason
Overview
The Pittsburgh Penguins showed the New York Rangers what it takes to win in the playoffs. Game 3 was anything but boring for fans of both teams, as the Pens opened with a big lead in the first period, the Rangers evened things in the second, and Pittsburgh closed it out in the third.
Below are picks and analyses for the Monday night matchup between the Rangers and the Penguins.
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Odds, Total
The Pens chased the Vezina Trophy favorite out of the net after scoring four in the opening period. Pittsburgh put four by Igor Shesterkin, forcing the Rangers to turn to Alexandar Georgiev. Evan Rodrigues assisted Jeff Carter’s net finder and then added back-to-back goals in the opening frame. Carter would later add an empty netter as well while Danton Heinen had the game-winner in the third.
Louis Domingue held things down between the pipes, saving 32 of the 36 shots he faced. Domingue remains Pittsburgh’s only backstop, with Tristan Jarry still on the shelf and Casey DeSmith’s season coming to an end due to core muscle surgery. However, Jarry was back on the ice skating on Saturday, so perhaps he could return sooner rather than later. Rickard Rakell is still out with an undisclosed injury.
Meanwhile, the goalie drama doesn’t end in Pittsburgh with Shesterkin getting chased from the net is an outcome we didn’t see coming. He only lost back-to-back games three times during the regular season, so expect him to bounce back in Game 4. After an awful first period, the Rangers returned with three unanswered in the second. Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin each scored a goal to bring New York within one goal before Andrew Copp added a short-hander to even the score at four.
Against the puck line, New York is 43-42 and 23-19 on the road, while Pittsburgh is 42-43 and 18-24 at home. A couple of trends to consider are the over is 5-1 in the Rangers’ past six games and the over is 4-0 in the Penguins’ past four.
It seems unlikely that Pittsburgh will be able to maintain this kind of offensive output against Shesterkin through the entire series. The NHL playoffs tend to be a game of momentum, whether in a game or a full series. However, Shesterkin has a will to win that few goalies could match this season. Expect him to come back with a vengeance and close the door on the Penguins. Look for New York to even the series at two after Game 4.
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions
The Picks: Rangers moneyline (-120), Over 6 (-110)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.