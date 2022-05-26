New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 5 Best Bets

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers best-of-seven series will shift back to Raleigh tonight for Game 5, with the clubs all square at two.

Below, you can look at the loan Eastern Conference game on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Rangers (+126) vs Carolina Hurricanes (-152) Total: 5.5 (O+118/U-142)

There comes a point in time when you have to wonder if the Carolina Hurricanes will ever lose at home or win on the road. That’s been the story of their playoffs so far, where they’ve won six games at home and lost five games on the road. The good news for the Canes is that they boast home-ice advantage against the Rangers and they’ll be back at PNC Arena tonight.

Regardless of the venue, Carolina has struggled to score goals a lot more in the playoffs than you probably thought they would, but they’ve been so great defensively and at dictating matchups at home that it really hasn’t mattered all that much. At least not at PNC. where head coach Rod Brind’Amour has last-change and can control the matchup game, allowing the Canes to limit space in high-danger areas for New York’s top scores.

Igor Shesterkin has been much better for the Rangers in net as the series has progressed and even during the games on the road in Carolina, he’s only allowed three goals, which really shows how tight this series has been defensively and how hard it’s been to score on the Hurricanes in Carolina, which is why we not only expect them to retake the series lead tonight but do so with a victory by multiple goals.

Antti Raanta and Shesterkin have both been nothing short of tremendous in goal during this series and even if some of that credit can go to how their teams are playing structurally in front of them, they’ve still done enough to keep this a low scoring affair. So far in this series, all four games have seen the under 5.5 hit, which is why you have to lay a solid number at -144. Even if you don’t love the value, we’re now at the point in this series where it’s simply a trend you can’t pass up.

Best Bets: Hurricanes puckline -1.5 (+176), Under 5.5 (-142)