New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 5 Player Props

There haven’t exactly been a ton of goals between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes, but there’s some value available in tonight’s Game 5.

Adam Fox (Rangers) Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+132)

Although Adam Fox wasn’t a finalist for this year’s Norris Trophy after winning the award a year ago, he was certainly still in the conversation and has continued to play an important role for the New York Rangers during their playoff run. Fox has recorded 13 points in 11 games this postseason, and that’s also included 30 shots on goal which is the department we’re shopping in for his props tonight.

The shifty defenseman has done a great job of getting pucks through to the net with his ability to walk the line and great vision, which has seen him record four and three-shot games in this series against the Rangers. Fox has played more than 22 minutes in each game and is an integral part of New York’s offense. Add in that the Hurricanes are just fine with the Rangers taking perimeter shots that don’t lead to scoring chances, there’s a lot of value in this number tonight for Fox to record more than 2.5 shots on goal at +132.

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) Under 0.5 Points (+126)

Artemi Panarin has been an enigma in the playoffs this season, but that’s kind of what you’ve grown to expect from the highly-skilled Russian forward. When he’s not contributing offensively, he can often be seen as disinterested, even if that’s not the case. The flashy forward has been extremely limited against the Hurricanes, who’ve done a great job containing him to just one point in the four games they’ve played.

The Rangers were only able to muster one goal on the road in the first two games of this series and the bad news for Panarin is that they’ll be the visitors tonight where Carolina will control the matchups. Panarin also saw his ice-time decrease in Games 3 and 4, which could be because they were protecting leads late, but it’s something to keep an eye on with his clear struggles in the first two games of this series. Even if Panarin has game-breaking ability, with how he’s played in this series, there’s no reason to not like the number you’re getting for him not record a point at +126.

Andrei Svechnikov (Hurricanes) Over 0.5 Goals (+215)

There are a few ways you can look at Andrei Svechnikov through four games in this series. He’s struggled offensively and has seen his ice-time take a hit as a result, but when he’s on the ice, he’s still getting shots on net and chances. This is one of the more talented goal scorers in the NHL and he showed that this season when he recorded his first 30-goal campaign.

It’s certainly been a challenging playoff run for the Hurricanes and Svechnikov in terms of goal scoring, but he boasts one of the game’s best shots and it’s only a matter of time before he finds a way to break through against his fellow countrymen, Igor Shesterkin. There’s value in this number tonight for him to break out of his slump and record his first goal this series at +215.