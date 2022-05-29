New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 Best Bets

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will collide for Game 7 on Monday night to decide who plays the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Finals.

Below, you can look at the lone Eastern Conference game on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Rangers (+126) vs Carolina Hurricanes (-152) Total: 5.5 (O+118/U-144)

The Carolina Hurricanes continued their trend in the postseason on Saturday, where they lost their sixth straight road game of the playoffs. The Canes will host tomorrow’s Game 7, where they’ve yet to lose on home ice in these playoffs and have boasted a record of 7-0. Even after Carolina posted a dominant victory in Game 5 at home to take a series lead, the Rangers were able to show up for Game 6 and put together an even more impressive 5-2 victory.

Of course, the home-ice trend is something you have to consider, but New York’s exceptional play in Game 6 also gives us something to ponder with the value they bring to the table for Game 7.

The Blueshirts haven’t been able to find much success on the road during the playoffs either, with only one victory in six tries this postseason. New York was led by a balanced attack in Game 6 and they’ve had more players perform than Carolina has during the playoffs. This could be vital in a Game 7 setting where scoring depth will play a key role in deciding the winner. Even with what we’ve seen from the Rangers on the road and the Hurricanes at home in the playoffs, don’t be surprised if those trends are snapped in Game 7 and the Rangers advance to the next round.

The value they present on the moneyline at +126 is certainly worthy of consideration, especially with goaltender Igor Shesterkin recording a .926 save percentage during the playoffs this year, which includes games of .968, .912, and .949 over the three most recent matchups.

This series had been considered relatively low scoring through five games, where none of those contests saw more than five goals scored. Game 6 provided us with a different outcome, as the teams combined for seven goals, five coming from the Rangers. It’s not like these two clubs don’t boast offensive talent, but this series has been low-scoring for a reason and that’s likely by design from these two coaches. With that being said, Game 7’s are often unpredictable and after the floodgates opened for the first time in this series in Game 6, look towards the value you’re getting with the over 5.5 in Game 7 at +116.

Best Bets: Rangers moneyline (+126), Over 5.5 (+118)