New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 Player Props

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will look to build off a seven-goal performance in their decisive Game 7 from PNC Arena.

Vincent Trocheck (Hurricanes) Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+138)

During these playoffs, the 5’10 soon-to-be free agent center has been a vital part of the Hurricanes. Vincent Trocheck has tallied nine points in 13 postseason games and recorded 30 shots. Trocheck’s shots on goal prop is currently set at 2.5 for Game 7. Over the last five games in this series, Trocheck has posted three or more shots in three of the five matchups, including Game 6, where he registered five. He’s played a crucial role in the Hurricanes’ top-six, and in what should be a tight game, he will continue creating chances at home tonight. There is a decent-sized plus-money on this number, meaning you should side with this value and consider it tonight at +138.

Andrei Svechnikov (Hurricanes) Over 0.5 Goals (+220)

If you’re the Rangers, you should be concerned about the number of shots and chances Andrei Svechnikov has put together over the past four games in this series. The sharp-shooting winger has tallied 14 shots but only scored one goal. Rod Brind’Amour has utilized the last change at home during this postseason run, and Svechnikov has been a benefactor of that. The Russian winger has scored four times in 13 games for Carolina. If they hope to keep their season alive, they’ll need him to contribute on the team’s second line with Trocheck and Martin Necas. Look for Svechnikov to play an impactful role in Game 7 and find the back of the net, which presents solid value at +220.

Andrew Copp (Rangers) Over 0.5 Goals (+300)

Like Game 6, where we listed Alexis Lafreniere as a long-shot to score, Andrew Copp will be a similar prop tonight. At the trade deadline, the Rangers acquired the gritty forward from the Winnipeg Jets. The move has paid dividends with the added scoring and physicality he’s brought to the lineup. Copp has recorded five goals and five assists in 13 playoff games this season, and he’s been a good fit on a line with Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin, giving those skilled players more time and space to make plays. He’s been quiet in this series, posting only one goal and two assists, but tonight’s the type of game they wanted him for, so you can expect him to be ready to perform. Copp is currently listed at +300 to score in tonight’s contest, and that value is hard to pass up, especially knowing that he loves to drive the net, and that’s how goals in elimination games are often scored.